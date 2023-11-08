Water charges ‘would be biggest revenue raiser by far in Northern Ireland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water charges ‘would be biggest revenue raiser by far in Northern Ireland’

By Press Association
Introducing water charges in Northern Ireland would be by far the biggest revenue raiser in the region, a Westminster committee has heard.

Paul Johnson, a former chair of the Independent Fiscal Commission for Northern Ireland, said water charges could bring in £350 million per year.

He told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that while there is “not a great deal of keenness to make that change”, it is “a big number” and “would bring Northern Ireland into line with the situation in the rest of the UK”.

Earlier this week, the region’s Department of Finance opened a consultation on changes to rates relief after being requested by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to consider ways of increasing revenue.

It has been estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year, while hundreds of millions more are needed to settle a series of public sector pay disputes in the region.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is considering the sustainability of the region’s public finances

Giving evidence to the committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said other potential ways of raising revenue were “relatively small”.

“There are some aspects of industrial rating which is significantly more generous in Northern Ireland than in England, there are some welfare mitigations which make the welfare system in Northern Ireland somewhat more generous than in England – prescription charges is quite small, £20 million or so,” he told MPs.

Earlier, the committee heard that some of Stormont’s budget issues are the “direct result of austerity”.

Professor Gerald Holtham, a former chair of the Independent Commission on Funding and Finance for Wales, said: “The experience that you’re having now is is the direct result of the general austerity on public spending in the UK as a whole.”