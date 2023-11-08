Ofcom gets 373 complaints about GB News’s Gaza-Israel conflict coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ofcom gets 373 complaints about GB News’s Gaza-Israel conflict coverage

By Press Association
Viewers have complained to Ofcom about GB News’s coverage of the Gaza-Israel conflict (PA)
Viewers have complained to Ofcom about GB News’s coverage of the Gaza-Israel conflict.

The broadcast regulator got 373 complaints about November 1’s GBN Tonight, hosted by Patrick Christys.

The show, which airs weekdays from 9pm, is advertised as the “feistiest and most fun nightly news debate” and features celebrity guests, interviews and news coverage.

On Wednesday, Ofcom said there had been “complaints related to reporting of the ongoing Gaza/Israel conflict, with complainants expressing concerns about impartiality”.

Over the course of the programme, Christys spoke about Sir Keir Starmer marking Islamophobia Awareness Month and the Labour leader being under pressure over his stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Christys also covered antisemitism and pro-Palestine protests in the light of the conflict in Gaza.

A Palestinian man carries his belongings while fleeing the Naser neighbourhood after Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Wednesday
A Palestinian man carries his belongings while fleeing the Naser neighbourhood after Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Wednesday (Abed Khaled/AP)

Dan Wootton had been hosting a weekday programme from 9pm until actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox made on-air remarks about a female journalist.

On the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on September 26, Fox made a series of personal comments about political correspondent Ava Evans and asked: “Who would want to shag that?”

Fox and Wootton apologised with the former, who also hosted a programme on the channel, sacked.

An internal investigation into Wootton, who was suspended, was announced by GB News in September.

Ofcom is investigating the episode and has several other open investigations into the broadcaster.