Operation Kenova report ‘ready for publication’, says new police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Operation Kenova report ‘ready for publication’, says new police chief

By Press Association
Jon Boutcher said some of the families involved in the investigation had congratulated him on his appointment (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jon Boutcher said some of the families involved in the investigation had congratulated him on his appointment (Liam McBurney/PA)

The final report following Operation Kenova is “effectively ready for publication”, the new Northern Ireland police chief has said.

Jon Boutcher, who led the independent investigation into the activities of Stakeknife – the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles – has since become chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Mr Boutcher said that some of the families involved in the investigation had congratulated him on his appointment, and that none had raised concern over any potential conflict of interest.

“Had I not taken this role, I would have no influence on the Kenova report because I have submitted it to the PSNI,” he said.

“The report is effectively now ready for publication. It’s been through all the various due diligence legally.”

Mr Boutcher said he was “fiercely defensive” of the independence of Kenova, adding that he would not have any role in the current progress of the report.

“That will take its course, I can’t give you a date, but we’ve been working on that report for a long time, and it’s now at the period of time where it is ready to be published,” he said.

“That is entirely with the PSNI deputy chief constable Chris Todd, and I know he’ll be having meetings on that, and I have rightfully recused myself from that.”

He added: “I never walked away from anything in my entire service and I will not walk away from those families. I have spoken to three families this morning because they rang me about this appointment.

“The response from the Kenova families to me and this job has been huge … they have been incredible, and what they’ve been through and how badly they’ve been let down over many years by many different organisations should never be forgotten.

“When the Kenova Report comes out, I think their story will be understood and that’s a really important story to be told.”