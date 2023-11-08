Talks between DUP and UK Government still ongoing – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Talks between DUP and UK Government still ongoing – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
Talks between the DUP and UK Government are ongoing, the Northern Ireland Secretary has confirmed (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Talks between the DUP and UK Government are ongoing, the Northern Ireland Secretary has confirmed (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Talks between the DUP and UK Government are ongoing, the Northern Ireland Secretary has confirmed.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he cannot guarantee when the Stormont Assembly may return but recent speculation the talks have concluded is “completely not correct”.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said last weekend that he believed the negotiations between the UK Government and DUP had “more or less come to a conclusion”.

Speaking to media during a visit to Newry on Wednesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Talks are ongoing. Progress is being made and I’d like to think we can get somewhere.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media in Newry on Wednesday (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

The DUP withdrew from the Stormont institutions last year in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Powersharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the support of the region’s largest unionist and nationalist parties.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in a bid to address unionist concerns about the protocol, but the DUP has indicated it will not return to Stormont until the London Government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

On Monday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said talks between the DUP and Government “to create the conditions for the restoration of the Stormont Assembly” have not ended.

He said his party was “working hard” on the gaps to secure “an agreement that unionists as well as nationalists can support”, and a “sustainable basis for the restoration of cross-community consensus, which is critical to powersharing”.