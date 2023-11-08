Murder victim’s mother behind Helen’s Law found it hard receiving her MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder victim’s mother behind Helen’s Law found it hard receiving her MBE

By Press Association
Campaigner for Helen’s Law Marie McCourt with her MBE at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A murder victim’s mother who campaigned to bring in Helen’s Law said it was hard receiving an MBE as her daughter’s body has never been found.

Marie McCourt, the mother of 22-year-old Helen McCourt, who was killed after vanishing near their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in 1988, was made an MBE for services to the families of murdered victims by the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Following her daughter’s death, Mrs McCourt’s campaigning led to the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act, dubbed Helen’s Law, being enacted in 2021.

It made it more difficult for killers and paedophiles who hold back information on their victims to receive parole.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Marie McCourt received her MBE from the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mrs McCourt, from Wigan, told the PA news agency she regularly helps other families of murdered victims find the bodies of their loved ones.

She said: “We’re still helping families of victims … it’s hard for me, so many people come to me for help and it breaks me.”

She added: “You know, her life was taken in February 1988 and it has taken me a long time to heal.

“It helps families to know that they have got the person who took their family members, that they can now rest and most of all the family can rest.

New Year honours list 2023
Helen McCourt (right) with her mother Marie McCourt (left)

“It’s the most horrible thing that people take joy in taking a life, I think they should never be allowed out of (prison) because they are very cruel.”

A local pub landlord, Ian Simms, was handed a life sentence in 1989 for Helen McCourt’s murder despite her body never being found, and he was released in 2020 and died in 2022.

He always maintained his innocence, and never disclosed where he hid Helen’s body.

Bishop Derek Webley, the co-chair of the Windrush cross-Government working group, was made an OBE for services to the Windrush generation.

Bishop Derek Webley at investiture at Buckingham Palace
Bishop Derek Webley with his OBE at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

He said: “There has been progress, there have been steps in the right direction to right the wrongs of the Windrush generation.

“I think today is a real tribute, not just for myself, but for those who came to this country and have worked so hard for British society, a lot have died in supporting the country, and to see how they were treated has left a lot of pain.

“But we will continue to work together with others to ensure their memories – their precious memories – will never be forgotten.

“All the wrongs that have been taken against them, we won’t stop until that last wrong is righted.”