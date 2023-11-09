Oysters hoped to improve water quality and boost marine life in Belfast Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oysters hoped to improve water quality and boost marine life in Belfast Harbour

By Press Association
The nursery will be home to around 600 native oysters (Ulster Wildlife/PA)
An oyster nursery has been installed in Belfast Harbour in a bid to improve water quality and boost marine life.

The nursery at City Quays is thought to be the first of its kind to be introduced to a commercial shipping channel in Northern Ireland.

It will be home to around 600 native oysters, which prior to installation were cleaned, measured and screened for disease by a group of volunteers, including Ulster Wildlife representatives and employees of Belfast Harbour.

For over a century it was thought that native oysters in Northern Ireland were extinct, but a number of oyster restoration initiatives have been launched by Ulster Wildlife in recent years, with similar nurseries being installed in Bangor and Glenarm Marina with great success.

With appropriate maintenance and care, the oysters introduced to the waters at Belfast Harbour will release millions of larvae which will form reefs on the seabed, providing habitat for a variety of other marine species.

This will, it is believed, have a positive impact on marine biodiversity in the area, as well as the revival of the native species, for which Belfast Lough was once renowned.

The oysters will also contribute to improved water quality in the port, due to their unique ability to reduce water pollution and improve water clarity.

Simon Gibson, marine, environment and biodiversity officer at Belfast Harbour, said the move is also part of a current drive to restore native oysters within Belfast Lough.

“The project is an exciting step in Belfast Harbour’s journey to achieving our sustainability ambitions around improving water quality and promoting marine biodiversity, and becoming a world-leading green port,” he said.

Dr David Smyth, marine conservation manager at Ulster Wildlife, added: “Overfishing, habitat loss, pollution and invasive species have seen the native oyster population become close to extinction in Northern Ireland.

“With support from DAERA and Belfast Harbour, Ulster Wildlife has been able to deliver projects such as the installation of the oyster nursery at City Quays – an important step in helping to bring back this endangered species. It will also provide a host of wider benefits to the marine environment through the positive effects oysters can have in improving water quality around a busy industrial port.”