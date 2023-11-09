What the papers say – November 9

The pro-Palestine march planned for Armistice Day continues to dominate Britain’s front pages.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro have all focused on the Prime Minister’s reaction to the Met’s refusal to ban Sunday’s protest marches.

Thursday's front cover: Rishi warns Met Chief – You'll take blame if protest is violenthttps://t.co/xz7hMFndC2#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r21arfXWEe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 8, 2023

Daily Mail: PM tells Met chief: On your head be it #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6quOCcMDmh — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

Metro: PM reads riot act to Met chief #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zoUi11BUsG — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

The i and The Times set their focus on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has been accused of fuelling far-right anger.

Thursday's front page: Tories accuse Home Secretary of fuelling UK far-right anger#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2V3rutuxKA — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 8, 2023

The Times: Braverman brands Met biased over Gaza march #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oYPDhnyGOA — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

The Guardian reports on tensions within the Labour Party over Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

The Guardian: Starmer fights to control party asshadow ministers threaten to quit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t2ku7MWhyb — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Horsforth, Leeds.

The Daily Telegraph used its splash to tell of a “defective” Coronavirus vaccine that has triggered legal challenges.

Daily Telegraph: AZ to be due over 'defective' vaccine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WZLAwHwnST — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

The Independent reports on a “scandal” in the UK health system.

Independent digital front: Locked up for ten years – the reason why? He’s autistic #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OLUduJPICZ — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

The Financial Times opts for a headline on the feared upcoming struggles at HMRC as new people are pulled into different tax brackets.

Financial Times: HMRC warns on cost of fielding callsafter savings rates net more taxpayers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bvbndsmDsQ — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 8, 2023

And lastly, according to the Daily Star, the search for Bigfoot is over.