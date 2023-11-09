Jewish media outlets unite to combat antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jewish media outlets unite to combat antisemitism

By Press Association
People attending a vigil outside Downing Street, central London, for victims and hostages of Hamas attacks (Lucy North/PA)
Jewish news outlets across the globe have penned an open letter on antisemitism as the conflict between Hamas and Israel rages on.

More than 30 outlets co-signed the open letter, decrying antisemitic attacks as they continue to rise as a by-product of Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

The statement, led by The Jewish News in London, reads: “We’re witnessing raw hatred against Jews in cities across the globe… And yet, what we’ve seen so far isn’t even our worst fear.

“Our gravest concerns lie in what the future might hold.”

The letter went on to list off a number of antisemitic attacks that have occurred against Jewish people around the world since the conflict began on October 7.

“In Dagestan, a mob ran towards planes on a runway to check passengers’ passports, hunting for disembarking Jews,” it stated.

“In Sydney, when authorities lit the famous Opera House in Israel’s colours, a crowd sang ‘Gas the Jews’. In France, a woman was stabbed at her home, and a Swastika was spraypainted on her front door.

“In London, red paint was daubed on Jewish school doors and the Wiener Holocaust Library.”

The letter also noted antisemitic attacks in the US and Germany, dubbing one Berlin attack as “a haunting echo of scenes in that German city 90 years ago”.

The authors of the letter said: “Clearly not everyone marching under the Palestinian flag fantasises about our deaths or the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state… please try to understand that whether it’s one person, 100 people or 10,000, the chilling impact of seeing so many people echo and excuse hateful chants is profound.”

The letter adds that “the level of fear among our readers is like nothing in living memory”, but the authors vowed to “fight our corner”.

They said: “In fact, we’ve never been so determined, so energised, so united and so proud… The unity has been a light in the darkness.

“We… call on the world to listen and treat us as you would want to be treated. It shouldn’t be too much to ask.”