Boy, 14, charged with murdering Alfie Lewis in Leeds

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

Alfie Lewis, 15, died after being stabbed (Family handout/PA)

West Yorkshire Police said a 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

The boy will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.