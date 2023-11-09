Boy, 14, charged with murdering Alfie Lewis in Leeds By Press Association November 9 2023, 9.03am Share Boy, 14, charged with murdering Alfie Lewis in Leeds Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6252675/boy-14-charged-with-murdering-alfie-lewis-in-leeds/ Copy Link A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds (PA) A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed near a school in Leeds. Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools. Alfie Lewis, 15, died after being stabbed (Family handout/PA) West Yorkshire Police said a 14-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a knife. The boy will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.