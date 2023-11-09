King to join fellow baby boomers for special 75th birthday party at Highgrove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to join fellow baby boomers for special 75th birthday party at Highgrove

By Press Association
King Charles III turns 75 on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)
The King is to celebrate his milestone three-quarter century birthday by joining fellow 75-year-olds for a special party at Highgrove.

On the eve of his big day, the monarch will gather at his Gloucestershire home on Monday with community champions who were, like him, born in 1948 as part of the generation of post-Second World War baby boomers.

The afternoon tea, featuring dancing with live music from a local rock choir, will also mark the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation in 2023.

King Charles III’s 75th Birthday
Charles dances with Bridget Tibbs during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by the Prince’s Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove in 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

TV star Jay Blades, who bonded will the King over a shared interest in heritage and crafts in an episode of the BBC’s The Repair Shop, will also be there as an ambassador for Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation, which is hosting the day.

Sitters from the Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation project – a series of paintings commissioned by the King to honour the accomplishments of the Windrush generation and those that followed – have been invited as special guests.

Party-goers attending are local residents who were nominated by friends, family and neighbours for their community work or as an opportunity to socialise, with the final guestlist being chosen by ballot.

The Repair Shop
Charles with Jay Blades during a special episode of the BBC’s The Repair Shop (Ian West/PA)

The event, held in the Orchard Room at Highgrove, will also include an original music composition by local teenage gardening enthusiast Bill Goulding.

The 14-year-old is regular visitor to the Highgrove Gardens.

The King and Queen’s private home near Tetbury is Charles’s beloved country retreat which he acquired in 1980.

He spent decades transforming the gardens around the house.

State Opening of Parliament
The King and Queen at Charles’s first State Opening of Parliament as monarch this week (Hannah McKay/PA)

At the start of the year, Highgrove ran the foundation’s Winter Warmers project where hundreds of people from the local community enjoyed free hot drinks and soup, craft, board games and knitting in the Orchard Room to help combat loneliness and the cost-of-living crisis.

The King turns 75 on Tuesday.

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14 1948 at Buckingham Palace – the first child of the future Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

As the Prince of Wales, he was the nation’s longest serving heir to the throne, and he became King on September 8 last year on the death of his mother, the late Queen.

PRINCESS + INFANT CHARLES: 1948
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, holding her baby son Prince Charles at his christening in 1948 (PA)

The King, who was crowned in May, was the oldest British monarch in history at a coronation.

As well as his crowning, Charles has had a busy 2023, with three overseas state visits to Germany, France and Kenya and, earlier this week, his first State Opening of Parliament as monarch.

A similar birthday party is being held for the local community at Dumfries House in Ayrshire on Monday.