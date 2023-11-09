N Ireland Chamber chief calls for fully-functioning Stormont to help businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
N Ireland Chamber chief calls for fully-functioning Stormont to help businesses

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Businesses in Northern Ireland need a fully-functioning Stormont Assembly and Executive to fulfil their truest potential, the president of the region’s Chamber of Commerce has said.

Cathal Geoghegan made the remarks to more than 900 business and political leaders at an event in Belfast as Stormont continues to be effectively collapsed.

Senior civil servants have been leading government departments with limited powers since the DUP withdrew their ministers in February 2022 in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP remains in talks with the UK government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework, which it regards as planning a border in the Irish Sea.

Mr Geoghegan spoke of frustration at the stalemate, and said a fully-functioning, stable Executive is “our most urgent priority”, but emphasised it must be one that lasts.

“Tackling Northern Ireland’s fiscal challenges is the region’s greatest opportunity to ensure stability through public sector and societal transformation for decades to come,” he said.

“The most recent budget set by the Secretary of State was uncomfortable reading but without discussion and answers about how Northern Ireland is funded from Westminster, it is a challenge we will face on repeat.

“At NI Chamber, we have long argued that a restored Executive must not only be capable of making tough decisions, but it must also be sustainably funded, recognising the issue of need.”

He went on: “It’s frustrating that for yet another year, at this time, indeed on this stage, we must ask ‘when do we get our government back?’

“We are fast approaching 650 days without an Executive – that’s a milestone no-one in this room wants to see. Because for all of us, that’s vital time lost for decisions about spending and overdue reforms on health, climate change, planning and so much more.

“As we’ve repeatedly stressed, a fully-functioning, stable Executive is our most urgent priority. But we must be clear, we want an Executive that lasts, that takes tough decisions and delivers on its priorities.”

Addressing representatives of the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland at the black-tie event in the International Convention Centre (ICC), Mr Geoghegan proposed a partnership approach to the in-tray of waiting issues.

He said he wanted to help ministers “move beyond defining problems, to designing solutions”.

“The membership of NI Chamber, the leadership represented here tonight, is an unrivalled resource and it’s ready to start co-designing and co-delivering on workable, innovative new ideas, right now,” he said.

“Whatever the challenges, I know that our members will remain confident and resilient. Our companies are agile and ambitious and quick to adapt to changing circumstances. They want the growth of Northern Ireland to continue. They want our global impact to expand.

“But be under no doubt we need a restored and renewed Executive with a clear ambition for boosting economic growth if our businesses are really going to realise their true potential.”