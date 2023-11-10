Man denies murdering retired horsewoman

A man has denied murdering a retired horsewoman.

Brian Whitelock, 56, appeared before Swansea Crown Court accused of murdering Wendy Buckney, 71, on August 23 2022.

Whitelock, who appeared by videolink from custody, spoke only to enter his not guilty plea during the hearing before Mrs Justice Jefford.

Retired horsewoman Wendy Buckney died in August 2022 (South Wales Police/PA)

A two-week trial is provisionally due to take place in December or January, the court was told.

A further hearing will take place on December 1.

The body of Ms Buckney was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea, on August 23.

She founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.”