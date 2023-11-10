Boy, 14, accused of murdering Alfie Lewis makes first appearance at crown court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 14, accused of murdering Alfie Lewis makes first appearance at crown court

By Press Association
Alfie Lewis (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Alfie Lewis (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis outside a school in Leeds is due to enter a plea to the charge next month.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Friday members of Alfie’s family sat in the public gallery as the teenager accused of stabbing him to death made his first appearance at crown court.

Wearing glasses and a grey sweatshirt over a white shirt, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing and was not asked to enter pleas to the charges of murder and possessing a knife.

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth
Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth (Dave Higgens/PA)

Nicholas Lumley KC, representing the defendant, told Leeds Crown Court he “admits he was there” (at the scene).

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded the teenager into youth detention accommodation until his plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court on December 8.

The judge said “concerns for (the defendant’s) safety” were among the considerations when deciding where he should stay until his next appearance.

“The issues in the case are not fully defined, the background to the case is not yet known,” he said.

“I have considered remanding (the youth) to local authority accommodation but I consider something more secure is required at this time.”