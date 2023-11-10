Proposed changes to surrogacy law ‘will not be taken forward at the moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposed changes to surrogacy law ‘will not be taken forward at the moment’

By Press Association
The Government said it will not be taking forward proposed changes to the law on surrogacy (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Changes to the law which could have seen couples become a surrogate child’s legal parents at birth will not be taken forward “at the moment”, a health minister has said.

Maria Caulfield was responding to proposals published by the Law Commission in March suggesting major reforms to the decades-old law on surrogacy.

The Government commissioned a review amid rising demand in an area where the existing laws are seen to fall short in providing the right level of protection for everyone involved.

The proposals, published by the Law Commission of England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission, suggested a surrogate would be able to withdraw her consent until six weeks after the baby’s birth but by that stage she would have to apply for a parental order to gain legal parental status instead of the intended parents.

Maria Caulfield said parliamentary time does not allow surrogacy law changes to be taken forward
Surrogacy – where a woman becomes pregnant and gives birth to a child for another family – is governed by laws going back in part to the 1980s, which have been described by the commission as “outdated and not fit for purpose”.

In a letter to the commission this week providing an interim response to the proposals, Ms Caulfield wrote: “While we appreciate the importance of this work, parliamentary time does not allow for these changes to be taken forward at the moment.”

She thanked the commission for a “comprehensive report about a sensitive and still contended area” and said the Department of Health and Social care is working with other Government departments “to review the report’s recommendations to inform a full Government response, which we will publish in due course”.

The Law Commission argued that the law as it stands does not work in the best interests of the children born though surrogacy, women who become surrogates, or intended parents and suggested a “new pathway” overseen by new non-profit-making bodies called Regulated Surrogacy Organisations to provide support to the surrogate and the intended parents.

The commission also criticised the current law around payments to surrogates as lacking clarity and being difficult to enforce, and proposed bringing in clear categories of payment that the intended parents will be allowed to make to the surrogate.

Following the minister’s letter, the Law Commission said it would await the Government’s full response to the recommendations.

Anti-surrogacy campaigners welcomed the confirmation that changes would not be going ahead for now.

Helen Gibson, founder of Surrogacy Concern, said: “The Law Commission’s plans would have been a disaster for women and children and would have led to a boom in surrogacy cases in our country; giving us a commercial surrogacy model in all but name.”