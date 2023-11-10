Call of Duty launch sparks record traffic on broadband networks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Call of Duty launch sparks record traffic on broadband networks

By Press Association
A man holds an Xbox 360 controller at a preview event for Star Trek: the Video Game, at the Science Museum, in central Lodnon.
A man holds an Xbox 360 controller at a preview event for Star Trek: the Video Game, at the Science Museum, in central Lodnon.

UK broadband providers have reported record levels of broadband network traffic sparked by the release of the latest Call of Duty video game.

BT and EE, as well as Virgin Media O2, confirmed they saw major spikes on their networks after the game became available to download on Wednesday, ahead of its release on Friday.

Virgin Media O2 said that Wednesday saw a new record for traffic on its broadband network, 22% higher than the previous record, which was set only a week ago with the return of the original map to popular battle royale game Fortnite.

The internet provider said the large size of the new Call of Duty’s game file played a part of driving the traffic spike.

Paul Kells, the provider’s network strategy and engineering director, said: “It has been an exciting couple of weeks for gamers, with the return of Fortnite’s original map and the much-anticipated arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

“Both of these events have seen gamers getting online in their droves, with our customers setting two network records in less than a week. We are proud to make these moments possible with our gigabit network, backed up by our market leading wifi guarantee.”

EE and BT also reported a similar spike, saying the video game launch led to the second highest overall peak in EE and BT home broadband history – behind only a night in February this year when multiple high-profile football matches were being streamed online and an update to Call of Duty’s popular battle royale spin-off Warzone was also being rolled out.

The firm said the spike was the biggest single game contribution to a broadband peak it had ever seen.

Sam Kemp, EE’s director of gaming, said: “As part of our mission to be the UK’s number one destination for gaming, we offer a full fibre network experience that features in-home wifi management services including Game Mode, that are built for gamers and which come into their own during AAA gaming calendar moments.

“They don’t come much bigger than the latest Call of Duty drop, and as the official partner of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, we’ve seen unprecedented traffic across our network, however EE customers can be rest assured that they will be supported by the fastest speeds and most reliable network to get the best possible COD experience.”