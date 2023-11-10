Cat-kicker caught after video footage went viral admits animal cruelty charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cat-kicker caught after video footage went viral admits animal cruelty charge

By Press Association
Terry Bree has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community work (Jacob King/PA)

A dog-walker caught on doorbell camera footage as he viciously kicked a 21-year-old cat into a road has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community work.

Terry Bree, 71, was charged last month after “extremely distressing” video of the attack on the cat, which died three weeks later, was posted on social media.

Bree pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on September 16.

Terry Bree pleased guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal (Jacob King/PA)

The town’s magistrates’ court was told Bree “saw red” and kicked out at the cat, named Lenny, in Hastang Fields, Leamington, shortly before 7am.

Video of the incident, which was posted on Facebook and other social media sites in a bid to identify Bree, was played to the court.

Bree was filmed calling his dog, Sasha, towards him before putting it on a lead.

He then grabbed the dog’s neck and shook it several times before walking towards the cat and kicking it, prompting it to hide underneath a car.

Prosecutor Nabiha Ahmed said of Bree: “He viciously kicked the victim’s cat, who was 21 at the time, into the road.”

Ms Ahmed said Lenny’s owner said her cat “went downhill” and died, although medical reports on the cause of the animal’s death were inconclusive.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Lenny’s owner said: “Since this happened I have not been sleeping properly. I wake up during the night expecting to hear him but then remember he has passed away.

“I had Lenny since he was a kitten. I feel sickened and shocked that someone could do this to him.

“I strongly believe the shock caused his death.”

Bree, of Brunswick Street, Leamington, claimed he had kicked out after his dog’s nose was scratched by the cat, during an incident which was not caught on camera.

His lawyer Jas Thiara said her client was very conscious that the case had “caused a lot of public outcry”.

“My client is a man who has been a dog owner for 35 years,” she told the court.

Terry Bree at Warwickshire Magistrates Court (Jacob King/PA)

Claiming Bree had encountered “issues with cats” during previous walks, the defence solicitor added: “He just saw red and he reacted and he deeply, deeply regrets his actions.

“This is a gentleman of previous good character. He reported himself to the RSPCA.

“Unfortunately in this case the cat has passed. There is no medical evidence that the kick caused the death of the animal.”

Sentencing Bree to a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 300 hours of unpaid work, chairman of the bench Janis Cauthery told Bree: ” We have taken into account your early guilty plea and also your previous good character.”

Bree was banned from owning or keeping a cat for the next five years, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £185 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.