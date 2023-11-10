Boy guilty of murdering teenager who was in relationship with his ex-girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Boy guilty of murdering teenager who was in relationship with his ex-girlfriend

By Press Association
The boy was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
The boy was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A 16-year-old has been found guilty of the murder of another teenage boy who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed 16-year-old Harley Barfield to death after apparently waiting for him in a car park in Haverhill on January 9, Suffolk Police said.

The force said Ipswich Crown Court was told that the motive for the attack “stemmed from the defendant’s obsession with Harley’s girlfriend, who he had dated previously”.

“He refused to accept the relationship had ended and became jealous of Harley, regarding him as an obstacle to a reunion with his ex-girlfriend,” a Suffolk Police spokesman said.

The force said jurors at Ipswich Crown Court found the boy guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two on Friday, following a month-long trial.

He had denied the offence, claiming diminished responsibility, but had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

Suffolk Police said Mr Barfield had been walking towards the shops with friends, just after 3pm, when he was approached by the defendant in a car park next to Strasbourg Square.

The defendant was known to him and appeared to have been waiting for him, police said.

The boy started a fight with Mr Barfield, which initially began with punches being thrown, before the defendant pulled out a knife and began stabbing Mr Barfield.

He suffered several stab wounds, including to the heart, and died in hospital two days later on January 11.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on December 19.