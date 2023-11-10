Boy guilty of murdering teenager who was in relationship with his ex-girlfriend

A 16-year-old has been found guilty of the murder of another teenage boy who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed 16-year-old Harley Barfield to death after apparently waiting for him in a car park in Haverhill on January 9, Suffolk Police said.

The force said Ipswich Crown Court was told that the motive for the attack “stemmed from the defendant’s obsession with Harley’s girlfriend, who he had dated previously”.

“He refused to accept the relationship had ended and became jealous of Harley, regarding him as an obstacle to a reunion with his ex-girlfriend,” a Suffolk Police spokesman said.

The force said jurors at Ipswich Crown Court found the boy guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two on Friday, following a month-long trial.

He had denied the offence, claiming diminished responsibility, but had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

Suffolk Police said Mr Barfield had been walking towards the shops with friends, just after 3pm, when he was approached by the defendant in a car park next to Strasbourg Square.

The defendant was known to him and appeared to have been waiting for him, police said.

The boy started a fight with Mr Barfield, which initially began with punches being thrown, before the defendant pulled out a knife and began stabbing Mr Barfield.

He suffered several stab wounds, including to the heart, and died in hospital two days later on January 11.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on December 19.