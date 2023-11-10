Mother found dead by children with single stab injury in Manchester named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother found dead by children with single stab injury in Manchester named

By Press Association
Perseverance Ncube was described by family as ‘a loving and devoted mother’ (Greater Manchester Police)
Perseverance Ncube was described by family as ‘a loving and devoted mother’ (Greater Manchester Police)

A mother who was found dead by her two children with a single stab injury in Manchester has been named as Perseverance Ncube.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 45-year-old man had been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to reports of a woman found with serious injuries on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, near Salford, at around 2.40am on Friday.

Ms Ncube, 35, was found by her two young children with a single stab injury to the chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

The force said its inquiries suggest the victim was known to the suspect and it was a targeted attack.

The victim’s family said in a statement: “It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

“She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence.

“Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning.

“This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.”

GMP are appealing to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023, details can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.