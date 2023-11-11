Fourth man charged with ‘ammonia attack’ murder

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a man who died after a suspected ammonia attack, Northumbria Police said.

Andy Foster, 26, was injured in a suspected ammonia attack when he opened the door at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead, on August 20.

He later died in hospital.

Three men have been already been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

Officers made two further arrests on Friday and, on Saturday, charged Yousef Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, with Mr Foster’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 13.

A 24-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Andy’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened, and we are continuing to support them in any way we can.

“The public have been very supportive of our efforts so far and I hope our continued work and further arrests show just how seriously we are taking this incident.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone with further information which could help us get answers for Andy’s loved ones.

“Once again, I would ask that the public stays away from any speculation or social media commentary, as this may jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”