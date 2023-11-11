King unveils statues of late Queen and Prince Philip at Royal Albert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King unveils statues of late Queen and Prince Philip at Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association
Models of the statues which have been erected at the Royal Albert Hall (PA/Royal Albert Hall handout).
Models of the statues which have been erected at the Royal Albert Hall (PA/Royal Albert Hall handout).

The King and Queen have unveiled statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ahead of the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The life-sized bronze artworks, commemorating the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s dedication to the Royal Albert Hall, were erected as part of the building’s 150th anniversary.

Charles and Camilla arrived at the historic concert hall in London where they unveiled the statues ahead of the annual remembrance ceremony on Saturday evening.

Artworks of Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, were also unveiled at the Royal Albert Hall this week.

The statues, created by artist Poppy Field, “complete” the building by filling the niches of its north porch, which have been empty since 1871, and its south porch, added in 2003.

The Princess and Prince of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Chris Radburn/PA)

The commissioning of the sculptures was awarded following a competition involving a shortlist of seven sculptors supported by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), a charity supporting excellence in British craftsmanship.

Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “It is particularly fitting for our distinctive building to mark the contribution to our history of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who supported and attended the hall devotedly for so many decades.”

Other royals attending the remembrance ceremony on Saturday evening include the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Armistice Day 2023
Camilla met members of the military during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph)

The event will commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women and mark 80 years since The Battle of the Atlantic and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

In tribute to the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival, this year’s festival will also honour the contribution of the Windrush generation to the military.

On Sunday, Charles will lead the nation in remembrance at the Cenotaph following a day of violent clashes across central London between counter-protesters and police – who attempted to stop them from interfering with a major pro-Palestine march.

The Met Police said dozens of people had been arrested on Saturday, including 82 in an incident on Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, when a “large group” of counter-protesters tried to reach the march.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Counter-protesters and police in Parliament Square in central London (Jeff Moore/PA)

Counter-protesters had earlier clashed with police near the Cenotaph, ahead of a service to mark Armistice Day.

Scuffles broke out as police attempted to stop a crowd of people carrying St George’s flags marching along Embankment towards Whitehall, where the Cenotaph is located, shortly after 10am.

The group, which had been chanting “England ’til I die” pushed through the police barrier, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

Further clashes with police took place in Chinatown with counter-protesters chanting: “You’re not English any more” towards officers.