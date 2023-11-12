Critically-ill baby has treatment withdrawn after legal fight – campaign group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically-ill baby has treatment withdrawn after legal fight – campaign group

By Press Association
Indi Gregory had been the subject of legal action by her parents, who want her treatment to continue (family handout/PA)
Specialists have withdrawn life-support treatment from a critically-ill baby girl who has been at the centre of a legal battle, a campaign group supporting her parents has said.

Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, want specialists to keep treating their eight-month-old daughter Indi Gregory.

But the couple, who are being supported by campaign organisation Christian Concern, have lost fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London.

A spokesman for Christian Concern said on Sunday that specialists have withdrawn life support.

He said Indi has been moved from the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she was being treated, to a hospice.

In a statement issued through the group, Indi’s father said she is “fighting hard”.

High Court judge Mr Justice Peel had ruled limiting treatment would be lawful, and doing so would be in Indi’s best interests.

Her parents failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges and judges at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that treatment decision.

The couple also failed in a bid to transfer Indi to a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Peel ruled a move to Italy would not be in Indi’s best interests and Court of Appeal judges backed that decision.

Judges heard Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists said she is dying and the treatment she was receiving causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree.

Mr Justice Peel considered evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He allowed journalists to attend and said Indi can be identified in reports.

The judge said specialists involved in Indi’s care could not be named – nor could the hospice where she has been moved to.