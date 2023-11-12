Mother pays tribute to teenage son shot dead in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Mother pays tribute to teenage son shot dead in Birmingham

By Press Association
Police are investigating two deaths in Birmingham (PA)
A mother has paid tribute to her 16-year-old son after he was shot dead in Birmingham.

Diego Henry was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, at around 12.30pm on November 5 and died in hospital two days later, West Midlands Police said.

Diego’s mother, who has not been named, said he “was a pleasant and well-mannered young man, who would easily put a smile on anyone’s face” and had a “passion for music”.

In a statement released by the force, she said: “Diego will be sadly missed by his mother, father, siblings and exceedingly large circle of family and friends.

“Diego always expressed a passion for music and would be seen singing, dancing or rapping wherever he was.

“The circumstances surrounding Diego’s death is shocking for all, but the family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their continuous support, prayers and well wishes.”

West Midlands Police said it is “continuing to piece together” what happened to Diego after the body of a second teenager was found near the scene.

While investigating Diego’s death, officers were searching shrubland at the nearby canal when they discovered the body of a 17-year-old boy and a gun on Friday, the force said.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday to determine his cause of death.

West Midlands Police are treating this as “linked to the murder of Diego” but said that officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of Diego’s murder remains on police bail.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: “This is a complex investigation and a tragic set of circumstances. My sympathies truly remain with the families of both boys.

“We are pursuing several lines of enquiry, but we still ask that anyone who has information, and hasn’t spoken to us, should contact us.

“We have increased our uniformed patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any concerns.”