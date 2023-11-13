Storm Debi to batter Ireland with gusts of up to 130km/h

Forecasters are warning of a potential “danger to life” as Storm Debi brings winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80mph) to large areas of the island of Ireland on Monday.

Schools in parts of Ireland have been asked to delay opening, as weather warnings came into effect for the entire island.

While a yellow warning for every county in Ireland came into effect at midnight and is due to remain until 3pm on Monday, the majority of people are also living in areas where the Irish meteorological agency has issued red warnings due to “severe and damaging gusts”.

The first red warning, which applies to Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, east Galway and south Roscommon, came into effect at 2am and expires at 5am.

#StormDEBI UPDATE ⚠️Red Wind Warning⚠️Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wicklow, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Roscommon, & Tipperary Cork upgraded from Yellow to Orange Details on impacts & times for your area⬇️https://t.co/1P0YPQeYTB pic.twitter.com/DBmOgD4LVJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 12, 2023

As the storm tracks northeast over the island, a second red warning will then apply for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath between 5am and 8am.

A status orange wind warning also applies to these counties as well as Longford, Cavan, Monaghan, Kilkenny and Carlow from 2am until 10am.

A separate orange wind warning has been in effect since 1am for Cork.

It comes after parts of the island were devastated by floods during intense rain from Storms Babet and Ciaran.

Met Eireann says it will be “very windy or stormy” across the country, with heavy rain and a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail.

#StormDebi will sweep across Ireland on Sunday night & Monday morning There will be severe and damaging gusts, likely to lead to: 🏡 Damage to vulnerable structures🚗 Dangerous travelling conditions⚡️ Disruption to services & power lines More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/TUuzgodvdg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 12, 2023

It warned there is a possibility of localised flooding, hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees.

Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) advised schools and pre-schools in counties with red and orange warnings to remain closed until 10am on Monday.

The national director for fire and emergency management advised people to stay away from coastal areas as conditions will be “extremely hazardous”.

Keith Leonard also warned: “People are advised to keep track of the Met Eireann weather forecast because those counties in red, orange could change at short notice.”

Mr Leonard said people should expect lengthy delays across public transport and delays at ports and airports.

It will be a very wet and windy start to Monday as #StormDebi crosses Northern Ireland and northern England Take care and stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/OSBxzgod8X — Met Office (@metoffice) November 12, 2023

He added: “Employers are asked to have some flexibility in relation to employees who have to travel to work and if working from home is an option, that will be the preferred option for people in the counties affected.”

Mr Leonard said road users should be aware of “very hazardous and difficult conditions” on Monday, including downed power lines.

He said there will be a substantial number of downed trees and other debris during the “serious winter storm with some dangerous features”.

“A very important message in relation to keeping your phone charged. There’s going to be extensive electricity outages and your mobile phone is your link to the emergency services.”

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued⚠️⚠️ Strong winds across Northern IrelandMonday 0600 – 1200Latest info https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware #StormDebi pic.twitter.com/XcHJuoclrL — Met Office (@metoffice) November 12, 2023

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind and rain warning for all of Northern Ireland on Monday, while an amber warning will apply in the southeast of the region around Newry and Downpatrick.

The yellow warning came into effect at 3am on Monday and applies until 2pm, while the amber warning applies between 6am and midday.

It said heavy rain and strong winds may bring disruption and flooding to parts of the region.

It advised people to be aware that homes and businesses could be flooded and there could be disruption to bus, rail and air travel.

The agency also warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater and flying debris could cause a danger to life

Power cuts are also possible.