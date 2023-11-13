Five dead and one unaccounted for after house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Five dead and one unaccounted for after house fire

By Press Association
Five people have died and one person is unaccounted for following a fire at a terraced house in Hounslow (George Lithgow/PA)
Five people have died and one person is unaccounted for following a fire at a house in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Five people on the first floor of the building were pronounced dead at the scene, the brigade said.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident
One man left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person remains unaccounted for.

The Metropolitan Police said all five people killed in the fire are believed to be members of the same family.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Nearby homes were evacuated during the blaze, which was brought under control by 1.25am on Monday.

The Met said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I don’t under-estimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond.

“I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened.”