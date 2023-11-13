Police issue CCTV of digger attack on landmark pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue CCTV of digger attack on landmark pub

By Press Association
Police have released security camera video of a stolen mechanical digger being used to smash into the walls of a Grade II-listed pub (Notts Police/PA)
Police have released security camera video of a stolen mechanical digger being used to smash into the walls of a Grade II-listed pub.

Nottinghamshire Police issued the footage on Monday as part of its inquiry into damage caused to The Mucky Duck at Drakeholes, near Retford in north Nottinghamshire, at about 11.55pm on Wednesday September 27.

The owner of the pub, which was being renovated at the time, has previously offered a substantial reward for information about the identity of those involved in the wrecking spree, which saw the digger repeatedly driven into several parts of the building.

The machine had been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We hope this footage, which has not been released by the force previously, will help with our investigation into this incident.

“The raid caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark in the north Bassetlaw area. We are determined to get justice for the owners of the business and track down those responsible.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who is aware of an individual showing a recent interest in the pub, its owners or its renovation.

“This is a small, tight-knit community and we believe there are local people who could hold vital information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 815 of September 27, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.