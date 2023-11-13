Suspected ‘Beatles’ death squad member jailed for terror offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected ‘Beatles’ death squad member jailed for terror offences

By Press Association
Aine Leslie Davis (left) in Syria (note: image obscured at source) (Handout/PA)
A British Muslim convert suspected of being a member of the so-called Islamic State death squad dubbed The Beatles has been jailed for eight years.

Aine Leslie Davis, 39, was deported from Turkey last August and detained on arrival at Luton Airport after serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for membership of IS.

Last month, he admitted possession of a firearm contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000, and two charges of funding terrorism, after the Court of Appeal threw out a bid for the charges to be dropped.

The charges, dating back to 2013 and 2014, related to images with Davis’s then-wife while he was in Syria and a failed bid to send him 20,000 euro via an unwitting courier.

Aine Leslie Davis court case
Aine Leslie Davis (front row, second from right) in Syria (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Davis has always denied being connected with The Beatles cell – so-called because of their British accents – which tortured and beheaded Western hostages in Syria.

Two IS Beatles members, British nationals El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, are serving life in US jails.

The third Beatle, Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed Jihadi John, who was believed to feature in shocking videos of IS beheadings of a number of captives, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Davis’s legal team had claimed that US authorities had accepted there was no fourth Beatle, while the Court of Appeal noted any plan to extradite him there was “short-lived and discounted”.

Making no reference to the Beatles, Mark Summers KC issued an apology to the Syrian people on Davis’s behalf saying the defendant and those like him “did more harm than good”.

Mr Summers said: “The reality he found when he arrived in Syria was profoundly different to anything he had ever imagined. What he thought he could achieve personally in a war zone transpired to be wholly and completely naive.

“Very little involved helping people of Syria. It involved most of the time in-fighting and schisms.”

Having “misunderstood” his religious obligations to travel to Syria, Davis left in January 2014 having witnessed “atrocities” and achieved nothing significant, he said.

Mr Summers said: “He has a number of apologies to make through me today – the first is to the Syrian people. The presence of him, those like him and the groups he associated with there, caused more harm than good.”

Aine Leslie Davis court case
Screen grab taken from footage by Islamic State militants of the British extremist Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, who was killed in a drone strike in 2015 (PA)

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey on Monday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC jailed Davis for six years for the firearms offence and two years for terrorism funding, to run consecutively.

The judge told him: “From the messages and images you sent to your wife it is clear you have been with fighters in Syria and that you were not there for lawful purposes. There are images of you in possession of firearms in November 2013.”

Referring to the widely reported allegations for which Davis was not charged, the judge added: “It is submitted on your behalf that there is much that has been said about you in the media and elsewhere that is not supported by evidence before the court.

“I make it clear I am sentencing you for the offences on the indictment and for nothing else.”

Judge Lucraft found Davis was not a dangerous offender, having taken into account the “passage of time” since he was in Syria.

However, Davis was told he will have to serve his entire custodial sentence and will be on licence for a further two years upon his release.

Davis’s terrorist activities dated back to 2013 when he left his home in London and set off to join the armed conflict in Syria, having previously converted to Islam and spent time in the Middle East.

The evidence was largely uncovered from his communications with his then-wife, mother-of-two Amal El-Wahabi, 36, who stayed behind in north London, living on benefits.

He went on to enlist her in a plan to send him cash by hoodwinking her friend Nawal Masaad, 36, to act as courier on the promise of 1,000 euro.

Ms Masaad, from Holloway, north London, was stopped at Heathrow Airport on January 16 2014 as she was about to board a flight to Istanbul with 20,000 euro stuffed inside her tights.

The prosecution alleged the money, raised in the UK, was destined to support Davis’s terrorist cause in Syria.

Following El-Wahabi’s arrest in London, police uncovered a stash of terrorist propaganda said to have been left behind by Davis when he went to Syria.

On her mobile phone was a picture sent by Davis in November 2013 in Syrian woods with a man holding a Kalashnikov rifle.

Davis told his wife: “Don’t show this to anyone but yuyu. (sic). I mean it.”

He sent another picture posing with 13 others in military-style clothes and holding up guns.

Asked by El-Wahabi if he was doing anything exciting, Davis said he was just “on point”, which is believed to be a reference to guard duty.

The court heard it was clear that Davis – who had convictions for possession of drugs and gun possession – had gone to Syria to fight under the black flag of IS and that he was preoccupied with martyrdom.

Aine Leslie Davis court case
Court artist sketch of Aine Leslie Davis (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

After the Old Bailey trial in 2014, El-Wahabi became the first person to be found guilty of funding terrorism in Syria and was jailed for 28 months, while Ms Masaad was cleared of wrongdoing.

In November 2015, Davis was arrested with others in Istanbul after being found using a forged travel document and later jailed for IS membership.

After his return to the UK, Davis pleaded guilty to the terrorism offences at the Old Bailey after a last-ditch attempt to throw out the case was rejected by Judge Lucraft and the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal rejected a claim by Davis’s defence barrister that he could not be tried twice for the same crime, finding the offences were different.

Also rejected was a claim British authorities “connived” with Turkish counterparts in a failed bid by the then-home secretary Priti Patel to arrange his onward extradition to the US where the two other IS Beatles were tried.

Davis’s barrister, Mark Summers KC, had claimed lawyers in the US were not seeking to bring a prosecution against Davis “because the evidence was there were only three members and not four members of that cell”.

The Court of Appeal ruling stated there was “a wholesale lack of evidence of misconduct on the part of the then-home secretary and the relevant United Kingdom officials”.

The senior judges added that the plan to prosecute Davis in the US was “irrelevant to his alleged unlawful deportation” and any discussions about it were “no more than a footnote in the history of the return of the applicant to the United Kingdom”.

Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Davis left the UK and travelled to Syria to involve himself with a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“While in Syria, he was able to call upon an associate or a network of likeminded individuals to arrange and deliver 20,000 euro to his wife, which was due to be taken to the country.

“It is only right he has been convicted and imprisoned in this country.”