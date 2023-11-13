Gracie Spinks’ family’s heart ‘has been ripped out’ by her death, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gracie Spinks’ family’s heart ‘has been ripped out’ by her death, inquest told

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks was described as ‘very hard working and very popular’ (Family handout/PA)
Gracie Spinks’ mother said her family’s heart “has been ripped out” by the 23-year-old’s death, as relatives paid tribute to her.

Ms Spinks was described as “the life of the party”, a “role model” and a “free spirit” in multiple tributes from relatives and friends at the inquest into her death on Monday.

She is believed to have been killed on June 18 2021 by 35-year-old Michael Sellers, whom she had reported to the police due to stalking concerns.

Several members of the jury and family members wept as many of Ms Spinks’ relatives delivered their statements at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Holding back tears, Ms Spinks’ mother, Alison Ward, said: “Gracie was the life and soul and energy of our house. She would always be singing, playing music and having fun with us all.

“Now we have silence in our house and the heart of our family has been ripped out.

“The death of our beautiful daughter left the whole family and myself devastated. Nothing will ever be the same.

“I cannot put into words how much this has impacted my family and every aspect of my life.”

Ms Ward said her daughter’s room remains untouched since her death, with dirty clothes on the floor and an empty crisp packet on the bedside cabinet.

Ms Spinks was stabbed to death as she tended to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, with Sellers’ body found later that day around 150 metres away with self-inflicted injuries.

Ms Spinks reported “creepy” Sellers to Derbyshire Police due to stalking concerns months before she died after the pair met at work in 2020, but he was judged to pose a low risk, the inquest was told.

Her father, Richard Spinks, said she was an “amazing and unique person”, telling the court: “Everybody she met, she took to straight away, and they to her.

“She was so friendly and open and smiley and happy.

“I am so devastated that she could not fulfil her hopes and dreams and all the things she wanted to do.

“She was the light of my life and so precious to me. Her loss has changed me completely and I miss her every day.”

Her brother, Thomas Spinks, said: “Gracie lit up the room. She was the life of the party and had an absolutely massive, golden heart.”

Her sister, Abi Heaton, said: “I will always see her laughing, pulling funny faces and singing.

“She would do anything for those she loved.

“She was the life of my family, our best friend and deserved so much more.

“I don’t know what to do without her. I am lost.”

The jury was shown several pictures of Ms Spinks, many of which included her horse, Paddy.

The inquest continues.