King marks 75th birthday a day early with three-tiered cake at Highgrove

The King celebrated has his 75th birthday a day early after he was presented with a three-tiered cake at a party staged in his honour.

Charles joined a host of people, from community stalwarts nominated by friends and family who are also turning 75 this year, to representatives from organisations marking the same milestone, from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation.

The King meets guests at his 75th birthday party (Chris Jackson/PA)

Among the famous faces at the event in grounds of the King’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire were celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.

A local choir sang Happy Birthday for the head of state at the end of the cream tea party, and after debating which of the three tiers of the Victoria sponge to cut Charles opted for the bottom.

He was cheered and applauded after cutting a slice and holding up the knife in celebration and peering at the sweet treat.

Charles chats with Jay Blades at Highgrove Gardens (Chris Jackson/PA)

Blades, an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, paid tribute to Charles, saying: “He’s the new King but he’s also about community, he’s always been about community, always been forward thinking about what we’re doing about the environment but also including community members.

“So to have this group of people here, that’s just unbelievable – that’s part of him, that’s what he does.”