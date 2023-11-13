Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

By Press Association
An emu has been safely returned to his owners after he escaped from a home in Kent (Kent Police/PA)
An emu has been safely returned to its owners after it was spotted wandering around Kent on Saturday, where it set off a home doorbell camera.

The pet, named Rodney, had escaped from a property in Loose, a village in Kent, before making his way to a home in Maidstone where he approached the front door.

Images shared online of the bird by Kent Police Tactical Operations showed how he had wandered up the driveway of the property and could be seen standing by the door, facing the house.

An emu standing by the doorway of a property in Maidstone after it escaped from its residential home
Rodney the emu was pictured approaching the front door of a resident in the Maidstone area (Kent Police/PA)

Video footage captured by the doorbell camera showed the bird walking up the driveway and prodding the door with his beak, before kicking a nearby plant pot.

Later on in the clip, three people could be seen rescuing the animal by moving behind it up the driveway, Sky News reports.

One person managed to wrap their arms around the bird before steering him to safety.

Kent Police said that at around 1.10pm, officers on patrol in Maidstone assisted with the emu that had escaped from a residential property in the Loose area.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Kent Police Tactical Operations wrote: “A slightly different call for (vehicles) SD14 & YA92 this afternoon.

“One Emu (Rodney) from the Maidstone area safely returned to his owners.”