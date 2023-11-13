Shopworker trapped in floods as south Galway businesses devastated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Shopworker trapped in floods as south Galway businesses devastated

By Press Association
A boat washed off moorings at Galway Bay Sailing Club near Oranmore, Co Galway (Ed Carty/PA)
A boat washed off moorings at Galway Bay Sailing Club near Oranmore, Co Galway (Ed Carty/PA)

A shopworker had to be rescued by the emergency services as flooding devastated a row of businesses in south Galway,

Storm Debi caused chaos in the county early on Monday, particularly in Oranmore, where boats were washed off their moorings and shops flooded by sea water.

Ronan Hennigan, who owns the Londis supermarket in nearby Clarinbridge, said one of his workers called him at 4.35am to tell him water was getting into the shop.

In the ten minutes it took him to drive there, he said the water had risen to between 10 and 12 feet and the worker was trapped in the shop.

Autumn weather Nov 13th 2023
A telegraph pole down on the Maree Rd, Oranmore, Co Galway after Storm Debi swept across the area (Ed Carty/PA)

“By the time I got here, only a few minutes later, water has risen to the height of the front door of the shop, and he was stood waist high in water,” he told RTE.

“We rang the emergency service, eventually the tide subsided about half an hour later and they were able to get in, get him out, get him into hospital and get him checked out. Fortunately he’s fine, he’s OK.

“He was trapped in the shop. He spoke to me about 4.35am, by 4.45am the water had risen 10 to 12 feet.”

Mr Hennigan said it was caused by a storm surge and described “hurricane level” winds at the time.

While the water has since receded, he described the damage left as “unthinkable”, estimating it will cost between 500,000 and 700,000 euro to fix.

“I’m in business since 2005, my business is destroyed, absolutely destroyed.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time it has happened, it happened in 2018, but not to the same level of damage as caused this time,” he said.

“We had got insurance at that time in 2018 but we have no insurance this time. We need the Government help on this because otherwise my 20 staff are going to be out of a job and we’ll not be able to open again.

“It’s devastation, it just cleaned everything out, moved coolers around the shop, contaminated the food, so that all has to be dumped. It’s horrendous.

“The premises is destroyed, refrigeration contaminated, all has to be replaced.

“An absolute nightmare, the worst way you could be woken up. It was too late, but the way that water came in, nothing would have stopped it, it came in with such devastation, I witnessed it with my own eyes, the height that the water came in and the rate it came in.”

He said there are seven businesses in the same complex, and all were devastated.

“The people are devastated. There is no flood defence, this could happen in two weeks time if we get another bad storm, until something is done about it,” he said.