Work under way to fix power cuts and clear damage caused by Storm Debi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Work under way to fix power cuts and clear damage caused by Storm Debi

By Press Association
A telegraph pole down on the Maree Rd, Oranmore, Co Galway (PA)
A telegraph pole down on the Maree Rd, Oranmore, Co Galway (PA)

Recovery operations are under way after Storm Debi swept across Ireland, forcing some schools to close and disrupting public transport services.

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by flying debris in Limerick, as the storm also brought coastal flooding and widespread power outages across Ireland.

The majority of the country was placed under red and orange wind warnings on Monday as Irish forecaster Met Eireann warned of “severe and damaging gusts”, with the last of the warnings lifting by 3pm.

With all weather warnings now expired, the focus turned to clearing roads of debris, reconnecting the 70,000 homes and businesses left without power and helping those hit by flooding.

A damaged sea wall in Oranmore
A damaged sea wall in Oranmore (Ed Carty/PA)

An Irish Government scheme to support people living in homes affected by severe weather has been extended following flooding in Galway city and nearby Oranmore.

One Galway businessman told the PA news agency that “unthinkable” flooding damage done to his business could cost between 500,000 and 700,000 euro to fix.

“The people are devastated. There is no flood defence, this could happen in two weeks’ time if we get another bad storm, until something is done about it,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is sorry to hear about the impact of Storm Debi on parts of Ireland, adding it is the Government’s intention to expand a support scheme for businesses affected by the severe weather on Monday.

Mr Varadkar said: “I’m really sorry to hear about the impact of the severe weather around the country. I know it’s been particularly hard in Galway – both in the city and the county area.”

He said the enterprise support scheme, which was introduced following flooding in Midleton last month, has to go through a formal Government decision to be expanded to Galway, but added this is “really just a formality”.

“We really want to help businesses get back on their feet, particularly so close to Christmas, which is such an important time for the retail sector and the hospitality sector in particular.”

Autumn weather Nov 13th 2023
A fallen tree by the Coes Road in Dundalk, Co Louth (Liam McBurney/PA)

Storm surge knocked over a sea wall and a boat was washed off moorings in Oranmore, while a gust of 115kph was recorded on Monday morning at a Met Eireann weather station in Athenry, Co Galway.

Downed trees and flooding were reported in Co Cavan while Louth County Council also recorded fallen power lines.

Fire crews in Meath responded to a number of incidents involving vehicles and fallen trees but reported no injuries.

The ESB (Electricity Supply Board) said it would have to work late through the night to return power to some areas, after more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the peak of outages on Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, around 70,000 customers remained without power.

ESB spokesman Brian Tapley had said earlier that the worst affected areas were Tuam, Longford, Ashbourne, Navan and the Midlands.

Autumn weather Nov 13th 2023
A man and a woman clear a fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth (Liam McBurney/PA)

An Irish postwoman was taken to hospital after being hit by flying debris in Co Limerick, according to the postal service, but was not seriously injured.

An Post adjusted schedules due to the storm and deliveries in the north, midlands, south and east of the country were delayed due to road conditions and power outages.

The weather also caused disruption to early morning flights at Dublin Airport, while commuters in the city saw cancellations on a number of services.

Dublin Bus and Luas tram services have resumed in the city after being axed before 10am due to the storm.

The bus service operator advised services were returning on a phased basis with further disruption possible.

A speed restriction of 50kph was put in place across the entire Irish Rail network as a precaution on Monday morning.

Storm Debi
Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will also be extended to other affected areas as required.

Ms Humphreys said: “I’m very conscious of the serious disruption that severe weather and flooding is causing for individuals and families in County Galway, especially in Oranmore and parts of Galway City.”

Junior minister Patrick O’Donovan asked people to leave fallen trees on roads and paths to local authorities and ESB workers.

“The warning really to people that are going to go out on the roads is to stay away from trees because they could be very easily entangled with power lines and there is other risks associated with trees,” he told RTE Radio.

Autumn weather Nov 13th 2023
The gates of a school in Inchicore, Dublin, closed as Storm Debi swept across Ireland (PA)

This is the fourth storm to affect Ireland since September, after Storms Babet and Ciaran left shops and homes in Midleton, Carlingford and Newry as well as elsewhere flooded after intense rainfall.

The Irish national director for fire and emergency management said Storm Debi is “probably the most intense storm” of the season so far.

Keith Leonard said: “It was probably the high winds of that leading edge of the storm as it came across the country that was the most hazardous piece.

“So probably the most intense storm we’ve had so far in the season.”

Yellow wind and rain warnings were in place in Northern Ireland on Monday, with amber warnings issued for counties Down and Armagh.

Some roads flooded and public transport services were disrupted, with around 2,000 customers left without power, mainly around Craigavon, Newry and Downpatrick.