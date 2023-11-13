Defendants in Ashley Dale murder trial were ‘bunch of stoners’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defendants in Ashley Dale murder trial were ‘bunch of stoners’, court told

By Press Association
Environmental health worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine gun in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year after an alleged feud between the men accused of her murder and her partner Lee Harrison (Family handout/PA)
The men accused of plotting to murder a woman shot with a machine gun in her home were a “bunch of stoners”, a court has been told.

Environmental health worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine gun in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year after an alleged feud between the men accused of her murder and her partner Lee Harrison.

Gunman James Witham, 41, admits the manslaughter of Miss Dale but has told the court he did not know she was in the house when he forced his way in and opened fire.

The prosecution allege he and fellow “foot soldier” Joseph Peers, 29, were dispatched from a flat in Huyton, where “organisers” Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, and Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, were just after 10pm on August 20.

In his closing speech at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, Adam Davis KC, defending Zeisz, told the jury: “This is not some tea-sipping cabal plotting the demise of Lee Harrison.

“This is a bunch of stoners sitting around taking drugs, drinking, snoozing, watching the boxing.”

Stan Reiz KC, defending Barry, told the jury not to use their verdicts to “send out a message” about gun crime.

He said: “The scar gun-related crime has left on this city no doubt runs very deep.

“You may understandably feel you’ve had enough. Perhaps it’s crossed your minds the power you have in this case is enough to send out a message it will no longer be tolerated.”

He told jurors the issue in the case is not whether society should tolerate gun crime.

He added: “Serious criminal cases such as this one are just too important to be decided on either sympathy or prejudice.”

John Cooper KC, representing Fitzgibbon, said the defendant, who told the jury Barry threatened to stab Mr Harrison at Glastonbury festival, now faces “the dangerous allegation of (being a) grass”.

He said the prosecution case is that, in the two months between Glastonbury and Miss Dale’s death, Fitzgibbon turned into a “bloody, callous, notorious murderer”.

He said: “The prosecution are trying to find a reason why Ian Fitzgibbon should, after 10 years of friendship, choose to become centrally involved in a plot, which he supported, to kill Lee Harrison and any other witnesses.”

He added: “The about-turn the Crown need you to make to turn Ian Fitzgibbon into a callous murderer is the most acrobatic of turns, we would submit, that any jury has been asked to achieve in many a long day.”

Barry, Zeisz, Fitgibbon, Witham and Peers deny murdering Miss Dale, conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon – the Skorpion sub-machine gun – and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, denies assisting an offender.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.