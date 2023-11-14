What the papers say – November 14 By Press Association November 14 2023, 12.57am Share What the papers say – November 14 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6257376/what-the-papers-say-november-14/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) All but one of the mainstream newspapers across Britain have focused on the dumping of Suella Braverman as home secretary and the return of David Cameron. The i, the Daily Mail and The Guardian have all focused on Rishi Sunak’s big gamble on Mr Cameron as Foreign Secretary. I: Back to the future: PM gambles on return of David Cameron #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ey4PxDQvXi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 MAIL: Rishi’s big throw of the dice #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fKNylPObvd— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 GUARDIAN: Cameron’s shock return in high stakes reshuffle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/20l5C1x8UX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 The Independent, The Times, and the Daily Mirror followed the same hook: “Back where we began.” INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Look who’s back as Rishi sacks Suella in right-wing cull #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/unUBhRdutr— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 TIMES: Sunak brings Cameron back from the wilderness #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oT8qmIUd87— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 MIRROR: Back where we began #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bJQy4rcQYv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 The Daily Express, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times splash with the political implications of the Cabinet reshuffle. EXPRESS: Shock and Awe! Cameron back…but who will speak up for red wall? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KdCKiAhDGs— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 TELEGRAPH: Cameron’s return sparks Brexiteer backlash #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9r51ILd5Bf— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 14 November https://t.co/2VDcryM3S0 pic.twitter.com/Bqpjb8c583— Financial Times (@FT) November 13, 2023 The Metro and The Sun carry a pair of catchy headlines. METRO: Wham bam in comes Cam #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1P4e9fzPIZ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023 On tomorrow's front page: Reshuffle shock… recall me Dave – Ex-PM returns as Foreign Sec and Tory rift after Rishi dumps Suella pic.twitter.com/1r7quhTzg5— The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2023 The Daily Star opts for a different lead altogether with the “rise of the slapheads”. STAR: Rise of the slapheads #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZNDQeIMgrl— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023