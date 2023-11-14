Storms batter southern England as flooding causes travel disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Storms batter southern England as flooding causes travel disruption

By Press Association
A thunderstorm warning has come into effect for southern England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A thunderstorm warning has come into effect for southern England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Southern England has been battered with stormy weather on Tuesday as flooding causes travel disruption.

A thunderstorm warning has come into effect for southern England as downpours continue across parts of the UK.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms began at 5am and runs until midday on Tuesday.

Overrunning overnight engineering works delayed commuters between Bracknell and Wokingham in Berkshire, with slippery rails also causing delays between Nottingham and Mansfield.

Further north, heavy flooding has caused the railway station at Carnforth, Lancaster, to close until midday, while ScotRail implemented blanket speed reductions across its services on Tuesday morning.

There were also reports of trees being downed, including one in Tower Hamlets, London.

On Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency had nine flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected, with 107 lesser flood alerts also active.

Areas of concern include the River Severn in Gloucester and the River Eden in Cumbria.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said Storm Debi is expected to clear away from the UK to the east in the early hours of Tuesday, but “wet and windy weather” should linger.

He said that “heavy and potentially thundery showers” will move eastwards across the south of England.

“We could see 15-20mm, almost an inch, of rain across some southern counties of England combined with fairly gusty winds as well,” he said.

“A week’s worth of rain could fall in an hour or two in that warning area and you could see wind speeds of 40-50mph.

“If you are in that warning area, it is going to be quite tricky (to travel).

“Allow extra time to travel and keep tuned to the forecast overnight.

“If you are out and about, take extra care and be prepared to see thundery showers.”

Autumn weather Nov 13th 2023
Waves crash over the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent (PA)

A “very active” jet stream has been the cause of much of the wet weather, Mr Petagna said, as he warned it shows “no sign” of stopping in the next week.

He warned that much of the UK is “in the firing line”, with “pretty unsettled” weather expected over the next week.

Despite the wet weather, fairly normal temperatures for this time of year of 9-12C are expected.