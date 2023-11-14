Bus workers to strike in dispute over pay

Bus workers are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Stagecoach East Midlands will walk out for 48 hours from November 27 and for the same period from December 4, 11 and 18 after voting in favour of industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The huge endorsement for strike action by our Stagecoach members reflects the growing disgust among bus workers at being taken for granted while their pay continues to fall in real terms.

“Management need to come up with a reasonable offer that deals with the poverty pay and poor conditions in the industry.

“However, if Stagecoach bosses remain intransigent, our members are fully prepared to take further industrial action on and into the new year if necessary.”