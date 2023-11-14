Meta to allow users to delete Threads accounts without losing Instagram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Meta to allow users to delete Threads accounts without losing Instagram

By Press Association
An Apple iPhone screen showing the Threads app. The new app billed as a rival to Twitter has seen more than 10 million people sign up in its first few hours, according to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. Threads, created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, went live in the UK at midnight. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023.
An Apple iPhone screen showing the Threads app. The new app billed as a rival to Twitter has seen more than 10 million people sign up in its first few hours, according to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. Threads, created by Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, went live in the UK at midnight. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023.

Meta said it will start allowing users to delete or deactivate their Threads accounts without also closing down their Instagram accounts.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post that the change is rolling out on the platform.

Threads was launched in the summer as a rival to Twitter, with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg hoping to scoop up Twitter users unhappy with Elon Musk’s changes to and management of the app, which is now known as X.

Despite early success, with millions of people signing up, many voiced their frustration due to Threads requiring an Instagram account to complete registration, which also meant anyone wishing to delete their Threads account also had to shut down their Instagram account.

Mr Mosseri said in the weeks after launch that Meta was looking to changing the requirement, and in a post to Threads, the Instagram boss confirmed a new option in the app’s settings will enable users to close their Threads profile only.

He said the update is “based on feedback from our Threads community”.

He said a second update is also rolling out to users, which will allow them to switch off a recent feature that sees Threads post also appear on the feeds of other Meta apps – Facebook and Instagram.

“We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads,” Mr Mosseri said.