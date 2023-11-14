King marks birthday by launching initiative to help charities feeding the nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King marks birthday by launching initiative to help charities feeding the nation

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla visited the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance surplus food distribution centre (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The King has marked his 75th birthday by launching an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food – and surprised a Big Issue seller with a generous donation.

Charles visited a food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to kick-start his Coronation Food Project with the Queen and found himself twice serenaded with verses of Happy Birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, Charles’ estranged son, is expected to ring his father to wish him a happy birthday according to an online BBC article, and the milestone anniversary has already been marked by goodwill messages on the Royal Family’s social media accounts.

Charles and Camilla waved off van drivers in the rain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The head of state is the cover star of the latest Big Issue edition after penning a short message about food waste and those in need and he handed seller Kelvin, 61, £10 for the magazine costing £4 at the end of the event.

He wrote: “Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste – and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.

“It is my great hope that this Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that – rescuing more surplus food, and distributing it to those who need it most.”

Kelvin, who has been homeless for periods of his life since a teenager, was joined by Big Issue founder Lord Bird and joked afterwards: “He gave me cash, that does prove something – he does carry money.”

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
King Charles III, buys a copy of the Big Issue from seller Kelvin along with Lord John Bird the founder of the Big Issue. Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror

The 61-year-old, whose pitch is outside Somerset House in central London, added: “He asked if I was in accommodation and about selling the Big Issue. I said it’s got me through the bad times and it has a positive social message.”

He said about the Coronation Food Project: “I think it goes to show he cares, he’s reaching out to the general public.”

Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance, part of FareShare, a national network of charitable food redistributors.

They met volunteers sorting boxes of produce from avocados and green peppers to soft drinks, others filling delivery vans, and toured a new kitchen where people will be educated about food nutrition and large numbers of meals prepared from food destined for landfill

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
Charles and Camilla in the new kitchen at the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance (SOFEA) surplus food distribution centre, in Didcot. Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror

When the King walked over to the delivery vans, a small group of people nearby began singing Happy Birthday, and he greeted Katy Anne Perugia who led the rendition, she said: “The King said to us ‘how did you know it was my birthday’ and we all laughed.”

Gun salutes were fired across the capital to mark the King’s anniversary with 41 volleys fired at noon by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Green Park, and an hour later the Honourable Artillery Company fired 62 volleys at the Tower of London – an extra 21 for the City of London.