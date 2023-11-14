Lawyer for Stephen Lawrence’s mother writes to Met over ‘corrupt’ officer claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyer for Stephen Lawrence’s mother writes to Met over ‘corrupt’ officer claims

By Press Association
Stephen Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack by a group in south-east London in 1993 (Family handout/PA)
A lawyer representing the mother of Stephen Lawrence has demanded answers from the Metropolitan Police following allegations a senior officer involved in her son’s murder case was corrupt.

Mr Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack by a group in south-east London in 1993.

The BBC has reported that a secret Met Police report from 2000 concluded Ray Adams, a former Scotland Yard commander in the section of the force responsible for the murder investigation, was corrupt.

Among the allegations are that Mr Adams was cleared by a police corruption probe in the 1980s following false evidence given by a man linked to the family of one of Mr Lawrence’s killers.

Mr Adams was questioned about corruption during the 1998 Macpherson inquiry into Mr Lawrence’s death, but the report and its findings were not released.

The inquiry said it had not seen evidence that Mr Adams was involved in trying to hold back the murder investigation.

Imran Khan KC, who represents Mr Lawrence’s mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence, told the PA news agency he has written to Scotland Yard to ask when it knew about the information, why it has not been mentioned, and what steps are being taken.

Mr Khan told the BBC the report about Mr Adams, 81, who denies any wrongdoing, was “dramatic, disturbing and shocking”.

Baroness Lawrence
A lawyer for Baroness Doreen Lawrence has demanded answers (Victoria Jones/PA)

The lawyer said he wants the Met to “apologise for not telling Baroness Lawrence and her family about what they knew, and I want them to apologise to Sir William Macpherson’s inquiry and to admit that they misled that inquiry”.

Mr Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993, as he ran to catch a bus with his friend Duwayne Brooks.

Only two of his killers – Gary Dobson and David Norris – have ever been brought to justice.

The original investigation into his death was hampered by institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police, and claims that corrupt officers had sought to protect Norris, whose father Clifford Norris was a notorious drug dealer.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A number of the allegations made by the BBC are relevant to Operation Probitas – a six-year IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation into whether corruption played a part in the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence and the attack on Duwayne Brooks.

“In 2021, the IOPC referred a file to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), who considered criminal charges against four officers involved in the early stages of the investigation of Stephen’s murder. Former Commander Ray Adams was not one of these officers.

“Earlier this year the CPS announced their decision that none of the officers should face further action. This is now subject to a victim’s right to review and, as such, the full Operation Probitas report has not been published by the IOPC. It would therefore be inappropriate for us to discuss the content of that report at this time.

“The IOPC has also carried out a separate inquiry into whether in 1998, senior officers in the MPS did not disclose all relevant information about allegations of corruption to the Macpherson Inquiry. This inquiry may also have relevance to the allegations referenced in the BBC’s report.

“The IOPC found no indication that any officer may have committed a criminal offence.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will be writing to the BBC to request access to any material in their possession that supports allegations of police corruption. We will review such material, alongside the outcomes of the above IOPC investigations and any previous relevant anti-corruption investigations conducted by the Met, to determine whether any further action is required.”