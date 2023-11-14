Charities’ bank accounts suddenly closed, regulators warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities' bank accounts suddenly closed, regulators warn

By Press Association
Charities are seeing their bank accounts suddenly closed or suspended by high street banks, the UK’s three charity regulators have warned.

In an open letter to the CEOs of major banks, the regulators have said the third sector experiences “poor customer service and administrative delays” and called on banks to improve the “substandard” services they offer.

Some charities are unable to pay staff while others have experienced disruption to their operations as a result of the sudden account freezes.

One charity experienced major disruption when its bank froze its account at short notice after asking for scanned identification from more than 60 trustees, many of whom were elderly with no access to internet banking.

Another charity had its account frozen after a bedbound trustee with cancer was unable to sign a document, despite having the signatures of dozens of other trustees.

The regulators have urged banks to make it easier for trustees to set up a charity bank account and better train bank staff on how charities are run.

The letter warns: “Inadequate banking provision drives charities to rely on unsafe practices, such as trustees using their own bank accounts, or keeping large cash reserves unsecured – and public trust in charities may become eroded.”

It also outlines other challenges facing charities including the reduction of bespoke banking services, poor customer service and unsuitable online banking services.

Charity Commission CEO Helen Stephenson told its annual public meeting in Liverpool on Tuesday: “Charities are on the front line of the current cost-of-living crisis, providing vital support to people across the country at this challenging time. Many are themselves facing financial difficulties.

“The current stresses for charity trustees are heightened by avoidable frustrations at the availability of bank accounts and substandard service from banks.

“Too often, charities experience accounts being closed or suspended suddenly for long periods of time with poor customer service and administrative delays.

“This letter makes clear that we consider the service charities experience is unacceptable.

“The scale of the response from banks needs to improve, now, and at pace.”