Man to be sentenced for off-duty ambulance man’s car park murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man to be sentenced for off-duty ambulance man’s car park murder

By Press Association
Toby Kelly was found guilty of murder after Sheldon Flanighan was killed and his friend was badly injured when Kelly deliberately hit them with his van in a pub car park (Northumbria Police/PA)
Toby Kelly was found guilty of murder after Sheldon Flanighan was killed and his friend was badly injured when Kelly deliberately hit them with his van in a pub car park (Northumbria Police/PA)

A van driver who deliberately ran over an off-duty ambulance worker following a pub car park row will be sentenced on Wednesday to life for his murder.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, was killed and his friend Wayne Common was badly injured when Toby Kelly deliberately hit them with his van in the car park of the Bay Horse in Cramlington, Northumberland, in April.

Following a trial which lasted almost five weeks at Newcastle Crown Court, Kelly was found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Toby Kelly court case
Sheldon Flanighan died after he was hit by a van in the car park of the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington, Northumberland, in April (Northumbria Police/PA)

Mr Flanighan and his friend were in the pub when they noticed a disturbance between Kelly and a woman, and they went to help her.

Kelly, the woman and another man were ejected from the premises and they got in his van, which he then deliberately drove into Mr Flanighan and Mr Common, before he sped away.

Mr Flanighan died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Mr Common was badly hurt and has been left with long-term injuries.

The 38-year-old defendant, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted last week.

Outside court, detective chief inspector Dave Johnson said: “Kelly’s actions were despicable and there was absolutely no need for Sheldon to lose his life, or for Wayne to sustain the serious injuries he did.”