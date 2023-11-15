What the papers say – November 15

The Conservative Party’s latest political headache has dominated Wednesday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Express and The Independent all lead with Suella Braverman’s claims the Prime Minister has “betrayed Britain”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Braverman launches brutal attack on PM's 'betrayal' of nation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/aBuihebb41 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 14, 2023

The Times: Braverman: PM lied tome and betrayed Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0iAApjvYff — George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023

Wednesday's front page: War is declared – Suella accuses Rishi of betraying the nationhttps://t.co/HSkfXMJNZA#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bn5HDUXBeI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 14, 2023

The i opted for a headline on Mrs Braverman’s attack on Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail both ran with fronts telling of the new “Tory civil war”.

Metro reports on an arrest being made over the recent death of hockey player Adam Johnson on the ice in Sheffield.

The Financial Times leads with the latest Wall Street jump as US inflation falls more than expected.