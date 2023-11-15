Train passengers reminded ‘it’s okay to talk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train passengers reminded ‘it’s okay to talk’

By Press Association
A train has been given new livery to remind passengers ‘it’s OK to talk’ as part of a campaign raising awareness of men’s mental health (TransPennine Express/PA)
A train has been given new livery to encourage passengers “it’s okay to talk”.

TransPennine Express (TPE) unveiled the message on one of its Class 185 trains to raise awareness of men’s mental health ahead of Sunday’s International Men’s Day.

The design was developed with suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, which has more than 120 free support groups across Britain where men can talk about issues affecting them.

TPE managing director Chris Jackson said: “Charities such as Andy’s Man Club are life-savers for so many, and we’re extremely proud to work with them ahead of International Men’s Day to unveil the new livery on our train.

“If just one person sees the train and it gives them the confidence to talk about the problems they are facing, then our train wrap will have made a difference.”

TPE serves cities across northern England and into Scotland.

The operator said its staff have made more than 300 “interventions” in the past year, where they have “recognised and supported vulnerable people” on the railway.

More than 750 of its employees have completed safeguarding training related to transport.

Mark Haigh, a train driver with operator Northern, was at the controls of a service that struck and killed a man on the tracks in West Yorkshire in 2022.

He urged men to “feel more comfortable talking about their mental health”.

He said: “There are an increasing number of groups, services and helplines out there dedicated to helping them deal with their emotions, anxieties and other struggles.

“When I think about the guy that stepped in front of my train, it breaks my heart to think he felt there was no other option available to him.”

Office of Rail and Road figures show there were 300 suspected suicide attempts on the mainline railway in the year to the end of March, of which 236 involved fatalities.

Andy’s Man Club says it aims to “eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives”.

For anyone who needs help, visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk to find your nearest group.