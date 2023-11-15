Parents of eight-year-old killed in prep school crash call for ‘accountability’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Parents of eight-year-old killed in prep school crash call for ‘accountability’

By Press Association
Nuria Sajjad was killed in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon on July 6 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Nuria Sajjad was killed in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon on July 6 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The parents of a schoolgirl who was killed when a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school have called for “justice” and “accountability”.

Nuria Sajjad, and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau, died following the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6.

Several others were injured when the car crashed through a fence and collided with a building, though all have since been discharged from hospital.

Nuria’s parents, Smera Chohan and Sajjad Butt, told BBC London they had gone from “what should have been the happiest days of our daughter’s life to absolute horror”.

Ms Chohan told the broadcaster: “She was our perfect girl and she was crushed to death.

“The buck has to stop with someone.

Car collides with primary school building
The aftermath of the incident at the school in July (Yui Mok/PA)

“She was eager for her future, she wanted to live, she wanted to grow up.”

Mr Butt added: “In a matter of seconds we went from what should have been the happiest days of our daughter’s life to absolute horror.”

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed until January.

Nuria’s parents have questioned the delay in the case.

Ms Chohan told BBC London: “For it to prolong and leave us with just questions and questions… whereas I feel two girls have just lost their lives.

“If that is not a priority, then what is?”

Mr Butt continued: “We understand due process, we understand that this needs to be done properly.

“I think from our perspective the challenge is that dozens of people witnessed what happened.

“I don’t think there is any doubt about what happened.”

Paying tribute to her daughter, Ms Chohan said: “Her name means light. She was the light of our lives – will always be.

“She was all about being kind.”She was the youngest amongst her cousins – she looked up to them, she called them brothers.

“I had always dreamt that when she walks down the aisle, her brothers would walk her down.

“Her brothers had to carry her coffin and lower her in the grave.”

Mr Butt added: “Her kindness was her defining trait. Generosity and her zest and zeal for life – she was just full of joy.

“This isn’t fair. This isn’t just. This isn’t right.

“We want justice, we want accountability.”

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

The Met told BBC London it recognised the “time taken can cause further distress but it is only right and fair to all involved that we carry out a thorough and extensive investigation”.