Greta Thunberg denies public order offence after central London protest

By Press Association
Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has denied a public order offence after a protest in central London last month.

The 20-year-old from Sweden was arrested during a demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

She and four other Fossil Free London protesters pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

The activists had been ordered by a senior police officer to move the demonstration to another area, the court was told.

Court sketch of Greta Thunberg (second left) appearing with four other defendants at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Thunberg confirmed her name and date of birth, but her address in Stockholm was not read out in court due to concerns over alleged threats she has received.

She was seen laughing and smiling as the hearing took place.

Thunberg ran from the gathered media after leaving the court building.

The protesters were granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court from February 1 2024.

Thunberg was arrested in Mayfair on October 17 during a protest (Yui Mok/PA)

A group of Greenpeace and Fossil Free London protesters gathered outside the court, chanting and holding banners reading “Oily Money Out” and “Make Polluters Pay”.

Police liaison officers were present in the court.

Five others also charged over the protest will appear later on Wednesday.

Fossil Free London is campaigning against the use of fossil fuels by major oil and gas companies.

Thunberg has been an active environmental campaigner since the age of 15 and was fined by a Swedish court in July for stopping traffic during an environmental protest at an oil facility.