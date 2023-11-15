Olivia’s killer plans conviction appeal after losing minimum term challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Olivia’s killer plans conviction appeal after losing minimum term challenge

By Press Association
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer, Thomas Cashman, is planning an appeal against his conviction, a lawyer has said(Merseyside Police/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer, Thomas Cashman, is planning an appeal against his conviction, a lawyer has said(Merseyside Police/PA)

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer is planning an appeal against his conviction, a lawyer has said.

Thomas Cashman, now 35, who was found guilty of murdering the nine-year-old schoolgirl at her home in Liverpool in August 2022, failed in a bid to challenge his 42-year minimum jail sentence on Wednesday.

Three appeal judges refused to give him permission to challenge that minimum term after concluding, at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, that he did not have an arguable case.

But a lawyer representing Cashman, and a court official, said after the hearing that an appeal against conviction is pending.

The court official said an application has been lodged but has not yet been considered by an appeal judge – and no appeal hearing date has been fixed.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead at her Liverpool home by Thomas Cashman in August last year (Family handout/PA)

Cashman was given a mandatory life sentence – and told by trial judge Mrs Justice Yip that he will not be eligible for release until he is in his 70s.

His written application for permission to challenge his 42-year minimum jail term was rejected by an appeal judge, without a hearing, earlier this year.

A barrister representing him renewed that appeal bid at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday.

John Cooper KC told appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Chamberlain that “aggravating features” were too “heavily relied” on when Mrs Justice Yip passed sentence.

But the three judges ruled against Cashman and dismissed his appeal bid.

Cashman did not appear at the appeal hearing.

The shooting of Olivia happened while Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, was chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, who tried to run into the schoolgirl’s home in a bid to escape.

Cashman opened fire, hitting Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, in the wrist as she tried to keep the door shut against Nee, with the same bullet killing her daughter.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel appeal
Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, was also shot in the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Cooper argued that the “planning” of the crime was given “too much emphasis” by Mrs Justice Yip.

He also said the trial judge had not placed enough emphasis on the age Cashman would be when eligible for release.

And he told appeal judges there had been an “over-emphasis” on Cashman’s “lack of remorse”.

Cashman was jailed at Manchester Crown Court in April.

He had admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer, but told jurors: “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.”

Jurors found him guilty of Olivia’s murder, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Dame Victoria said on Wednesday, when dismissing Cashman’s bid to challenge his 42-year minimum jail term, that the “notorious” killing of Olivia had not only shocked Liverpool but the nation.

She said Mrs Justice Yip’s sentencing remarks had been “immaculately structured”.

“It cannot sensibly be argued that overall sentence imposed was excessive, let alone manifestly excessive,” said Dame Victoria.

“Olivia’s mother and family are left with a life-long sentence.”

She said it was true to say that Cashman will be “well into his 70s” by the time he is eligible for release.

But she added: “That, however, is a consequence by the commission by him of these terrible crimes, rather than any error by (Mrs Justice Yip).”

She went on: “The application for leave is refused.”