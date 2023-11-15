Drones could replace police helicopters in parts of England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drones could replace police helicopters in parts of England and Wales

By Press Association
Around a third of police and crime commissioners (PCCs) want to use drones instead of helicopters, the national chair of the association of PCCs has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Around a third of police and crime commissioners (PCCs) want to use drones instead of helicopters, the national chair of the association of PCCs has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police helicopters could be replaced by military-grade drones in parts of England and Wales under plans being pushed for by police and crime commissioners.

Currently, all forces pay to fund the National Police Air Service at a cost of more than £40 million per year.

Chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Donna Jones said on Wednesday that around a third of forces want to use drones instead.

Speaking to journalists at a conference in Westminster, she said laws would need to be changed to allow the use of military-style drones that are allowed to fly higher with the pilot a greater distance away.

Police forces currently use quadcopter-style drones.
Police forces currently use quadcopter-style drones (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I think that drones have a part to play in the replacement of the National Police Service in the future potentially. These helicopters are incredibly expensive.”She continued: “By the time they’ve been deployed to their base to let’s say, a burglary in action or someone running away at night-time using the infrared cameras that have on them, the time to get from their base to the location they’re needed in police forces often means that there is limited use of them.

“Drones are much quicker. They’re much more agile. The technology now is improving incredibly, and police and crime commissioners have been pushing strongly to the Home Office that drones should be a very viable alternative.”

Currently, the quadcopter-style drones used by police require the pilot to be within 300 to 500 metres of the device, although the cameras can zoom up to three miles.

Ms Jones said: “But the military ones are superb. They are much more capable, can go much higher. And of course that does make them very useful for covert policing, as well.

“So we have made representation through the APCC to the home office on this and the policing minister is aware, and we will have ongoing discussions that could potentially save tens of millions of pounds.”

She estimated that it could take more than two years for progress to be made on the plans.

The drones that would potentially be used look more like miniature aircraft, rather than the quadcopter-style currently in use by police.