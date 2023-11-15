Astronomers observe ‘fluffy’ planet where it rains sand droplets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers observe ‘fluffy’ planet where it rains sand droplets

By Press Association
The fluffy atmosphere of WASP-107b, where a team of European astronomers discovered sand clouds (Klaas Verpoest/Johan Van Looveren/LUCA School of Arts)
The fluffy atmosphere of WASP-107b, where a team of European astronomers discovered sand clouds (Klaas Verpoest/Johan Van Looveren/LUCA School of Arts)

Astronomers have observed a “fluffy” planet around 200 light-years from Earth where it rains sand droplets from silicate clouds.

Data gathered using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed that WASP-107b – which orbits a star in the constellation of Virgo – has a dynamic atmosphere made up of water vapour, sulphur dioxide, and sand clouds.

Scientists say this exoplanet – a planet outside the Solar System – has a cloud cycle similar to Earth, except the droplets are made of sand instead of water vapour.

While clouds have been inferred on other exoplanets, the researchers said their work, published in the journal Nature, is the first instance where astronomers have been able to identify the chemical composition of clouds in a distant planet.

Study author Dr Achrene Dyrek, an astronomer at CEA – a French government-funded research organisation in Paris, said: “JWST enables a deep atmospheric characterisation of an exoplanet that does not have any counterpart in our Solar System, we are unravelling new worlds!”

The chemical composition of the atmosphere of WASP-107b, captured by JWST's MIRI instrument
The chemical composition of the atmosphere of WASP-107b, captured by JWST’s MIRI instrument (Klaas Verpoest/LUCA School of Arts)

European astronomers used JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to peer deep into WASP-107b’s atmosphere.

WASP-107b is just a little smaller than Jupiter but its mass is less than 10% of the gas giant.

This makes it one of the lowest density exoplanets known, thus earning the label “fluffy” – like candyfloss.

The fluffiness of this exoplanet allowed astronomers to look much deeper into the atmosphere – roughly 50 times deeper compared to Jupiter – revealing its complex chemical composition.

While the team found the presence of water vapour, SO2, and silicate clouds, they said the greenhouse gas methane (CH4) was notably absent, hinting at “a potentially warm interior”.

Just like clouds on Earth, the sand clouds high in WASP-107b’s atmosphere undergo a continuous cycle of sublimation and condensation.

Study author Dr Michiel Min, a senior scientist at the SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research, said: “The fact that we see these sand clouds high up in the atmosphere must mean that the sand rain droplets evaporate in deeper, very hot layers and the resulting silicate vapour is efficiently moved back up, where they recondense to form silicate clouds once more.

“This is very similar to the water vapour and cloud cycle on our own Earth but with droplets made of sand.”

The researchers said their work marks “a significant milestone” in understanding more about the climatic conditions of other exotic worlds.

Study author Professor Leen Decin, of KU Leuven in Belgium, said: “The discovery of clouds of sand, water, and sulphur dioxide on this fluffy exoplanet by JWST’s MIRI instrument is a pivotal milestone.

“It reshapes our understanding of planetary formation and evolution, shedding new light on our own Solar System.”