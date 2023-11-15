Queen meets women leaders at event to address domestic violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen meets women leaders at event to address domestic violence

By Press Association
Queen Camilla talks to guests as she attends the Commonwealth Women Leader’s event (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen has met women leaders from across the Commonwealth at an event in London dedicated to addressing domestic violence.

Camilla said it was “so important” for her to attend the event on Wednesday afternoon at Marlborough House focused on safeguarding women and children from domestic violence.

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, greeted Camilla as she arrived at the headquarters of the Commonwealth in central London.

Baroness Scotland said one in three women in the world will be affected by domestic violence at some stage in their lives, adding that women were “disproportionately affected” in every form of crisis.

She said that having the support of Camilla was “wonderful”, adding that the Queen had a “great care for people”.

Baroness Scotland, the first woman to serve as attorney general for England and Wales, told the PA news agency: “So many people would like to be silent, and it’s not necessarily a comfortable thing to talk about.

“But Her Majesty has been absolutely adamant that she would be a spokesperson for all those women who think they have no voice.”

The Queen and Baroness Scotland during the Commonwealth Women Leaders’ event (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Camilla, dressed in a forest green blazer, attended a reception of dignitaries which included the British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Lady Dentaa Amoateng.

She also met the leaders of the Mirabel Centre, Nigeria’s first referral centre to provide free medical and psychosocial support to survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Itoro Eze-Anaba, the founder of the centre, said having the patronage of Camilla had “helped people to speak up” as it brought “credibility” to the centre.

She added that the centre had helped more than 8,200 survivors of rape and sexual assault – with the youngest of the centre’s clients being just three months old and the oldest 82 years old.

Ayotola Jagun, director at the Mirabel Centre, said having the backing of Camilla as patron had “done wonders” for the confidence of the centre’s staff.

Camilla also met Maya Kirti Nanan, the winner of the Commonwealth’s young person of the year award for 2023.

The 20-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago established an autism centre called Rahul’s Clubhouse, named after her brother Rahul who was diagnosed with autism.

The Commonwealth Secretariat said the event at Marlborough House would help form an alliance “engaging all sectors and professions” to work to protect women and children from domestic violence.

It added that it would also help inform the Commonwealth’s strategy at Cop28 to “advocate for the needs and interests of women and girls, including calling for an inclusive loss and damage fund”.