George Osborne hopes British Museum reaches deal with Greece over Elgin Marbles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

George Osborne hopes British Museum reaches deal with Greece over Elgin Marbles

By Press Association
A section of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)
A section of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

George Osborne hopes the British Museum can “reach an agreement with Greece” that would see the Elgin Marbles temporarily returned in exchange for ancient artefacts that have never been seen in the UK.

The chairman of the British Museum trustees, 52, said “we may well not succeed, but we think it’s worth trying” during his speech at the annual trustees’ dinner in the Duveen Gallery – home of the Parthenon sculptures.

Greece has been campaigning for decades for the return of the artefacts, which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

British Museum
George Osborne, chairman of trustees at the British Museum (Danny Lawson/PA)

The country has long claimed they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation, while British officials have rebuffed repeated demands for their return.

“I hope we can reach an agreement with Greece,” former chancellor Mr Osborne said during his speech.

“An agreement that enables these great sculptures to be seen in Athens, as well as London.

“An agreement that allows other treasures from Greece, some that have never left those shores, to be seen here at the British Museum.

“As trustees we look for a partnership with our Greek friends that requires no one to relinquish their claims, asks for no changes to laws which are not ours to write, but which finds a practical, pragmatic and rational way forward.”

Parthenon Marbles
A section of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Mr Osborne said the sculptures have always been “controversial”.

“We should not shy from that controversy,” he said. “I think too often we’ve thought let’s keep quiet, if we don’t talk about things that are difficult, then no one else will.”

Mr Osborne said the museum welcomed controversy when announcing “many precious objects have been stolen from our stores, over probably several decades, and most likely by someone who worked here and we trusted”.

“We can’t pretend it didn’t happen, or it doesn’t matter, or that some years ago we weren’t warned,” he said.

“It was our duty to look after these objects and we failed in that duty.

“That’s why we made news of the thefts public. It’s why we commissioned a far-reaching, independent review into what went wrong and how to fix it.

“It’s why we will publish its conclusions in the coming months and it’s why I’ve apologised for what has happened.”

Tracey Emin
British artist Tracey Emin (Aaron Chown/PA)

The high-profile theft drew renewed attention to the disputed Elgin Marbles, with some questioning their safety in the institution.

The annual trustees’ dinner also announced that British artist Tracey Emin will be the first female Royal Academician to join the museum’s board of trustees.

Emin said: “It’s one of my favourite museums in the entire world.

“I love everything Egyptian. I’m very proud to be a trustee and I hope my presence will be a positive contribution.”