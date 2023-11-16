Man found dead in field had gunshot wound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man found dead in field had gunshot wound

By Press Association
Timothy Macdonald (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Timothy Macdonald (Leicestershire Police/PA)

A man found dead in a field in Leicestershire died from a gunshot wound, police have said.

Timothy Macdonald, who was also known as Don, was found dead off Highgate Lane, Plungar, at 3.30pm on November 7.

Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination had confirmed the 46-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Our inquiries in this investigation remain ongoing and we continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Support continues to be provided to Mr Macdonald’s family and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

“We understand there will be concern in the community but please be assured that a full investigation is ongoing to determine what has happened.

“Local officers have been speaking with people in the area offering reassurance during this time. Please do speak with them regarding any concerns you have.”

Mr Macdonald was described as a “much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law” by his family, who said in a statement they were “heartbroken and devastated” by his death.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Mr Macdonald’s death is being linked to the death of a second 46-year-old man following a police pursuit on the A52 in Nottinghamshire on November 9.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was followed by police on the Bingham bypass and stopped by armed officers investigating Mr Macdonald’s murder.

The driver was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, with a non-police-issue firearm discovered in his silver Mazda Tamura.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and said it will co-operate fully.